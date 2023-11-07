FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Kevin Kiermaier proved he’s still one of the best in the business when it comes to defense, as the Bishop Luers grad was honored with his fourth career Gold Glove on Sunday.

Kiermaier, who will be attending the Gold Glove presentation banquet in New York this weekend, earned the Gold Glove for centerfield in the American League. He previously won the award in 2015, 2016, and 2019 while playing for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kiermaier says winning the Gold Glove this season was especially sweet since he was coming off hip surgery and played the prior two seasons at less than optimal health. Also, at 33 years old he was able to prove that he’s still among the game’s elite defenders.

2023 was Kiermaier’s first season in Toronto after signing a one-year deal in the off-season. Now a free agent again, Kiermaier says he’ll soak in the process this time around and take his time before deciding where he’ll sign for the 2024 season.