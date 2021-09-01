Fort Wayne’s Kerlegrand, Haupert lead Indiana State to season-opening win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State opened its season with a 26-21 win over Eastern Illinois this past weekend and the Sycamores success was keyed by two players from the Summit City.

Concordia High School grad Peterson Kerlegrand scored the program’s first touchdown in 644 days with a TD in the first quarter. Kerlegrand led ISU in rushing with 19 carries for 73 yards.

Meanwhile, Snider grad Michael Haupert scored on a 44 yard run out of of the Wildcat formation. Haupert finished with 5 carries for 59 yards.

ISU’s next game is at Northwestern on Sept. 11.