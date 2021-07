FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A third-grader at Maplewood elementary school, Gabriel Surry has qualified to compete in the 2021 Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas at Humble High School representing his AAU track team Xcelerate.

This year being Surry’s 1st year running AAU Track, the 8-year-old will be competing in the 100m and 200m Championship.

His family has started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs to go.

The Junior Olympics will take place July 31st through August 7th.