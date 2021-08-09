Fort Wayne’s Gabe Surry returns home from AAU Junior Olympics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Gabriel Surry might have only competed in track 2 months prior to the AAU Junior Olympics but that did not stop the 8-year-old from making a splash in Houston, Texas.  

Surry ran the 100m for a time of 15.53 which is his Personal Record and him 3rd in his heat, 52nd overall in the nation. In the 200m, During the race, the 3rd grader caught a stomach cramp and stopped running which place him 7th in the heat and 72nd in the nation. 

As the anchor in the 4×1 relay, Surry caught up and beat the other athlete by 12-15 meters to slide his team into the nation’s top 20. The group placed 3rd in the heat with a time of 1:04 and 19th in the nation. 

With more training and development, his goal is to be back at the Jr Olympics next year. 

