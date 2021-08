FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A third grader at Holy Cross Lutheran School, Evan Doepner returned to the new school year with some bragging rights after having the chance to compete at the 2021 AAU Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas.

Doepner competed in both the 800 meter plus the 1500 meter race and was able to set personal records in each event.

The 9-year-old speedster plans to be back next year and will attempt to qualify for All-American status.