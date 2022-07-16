BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WANE) – In his barebow archery debut at the World Games, Fort Wayne native Ryan Davis brought home a bronze medal for Team U.S.A. on Friday.

Davis, seeded 10th in the qualification round, advanced to the semifinal round after winning four matches in the elimination round. The barebow archer fell to Sweden’s Leo Patterson, 50-49, in the semifinal round. However, he rebounded in the bronze medal match, beating Germany’s Michael Meyer, 52-51.

Davis is one of four U.S. archers to medal during this week’s World Games in Birmingham.