FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hefner Fields were abuzz with soccer of all ages on Thursday night, all adding up to what has been a very success spring for Fort Wayne United FC.

The club has ten teams going to the state finals to compete this weekend, while its U18 girls squad is heading to regionals.

The club has also been promoted to a higher league nationally for both boys and girls.

Headlining the group of local players is Fort Wayne’s Amelia White, a national club player.