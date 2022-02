FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Komet Kayleigh Schrock has been on a roll as the head coach of the Fort Wayne Spacemen. The USPHL team extended their winning streak to nine games after a 6-3 win over the Decatur Blaze on Sunday.

Fort Wayne scored four straight goals from Owen Canini, Antoine Fournier (twice) and Antoine Gagnon before the Blaze could find the back of the net.

The Spacemen wrap up regular season play with a weekend series against the Detroit Fighting Irish.