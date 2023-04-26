ST. LOUIS (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Akil Watts continues to climb the ranks of professional soccer. On Tuesday, Watts netted his first goal with a Major League Soccer club while helping St. Louis SC advance past Union Omaha FC in the U.S. Open Cup.

Since signing with St. Louis SC this season, Watts has appeared in six matches, including two starts.

Prior to signing with St. Louis, Watts spent time with Louisville City FC in the USL Championship league and with RCD Mallorca in Spain. Watts also played 17 matches for the United States U-17, competing in the 2017 CONCACAF U-17 Championship and 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.