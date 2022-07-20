PINEHURST, N.C. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Kim Moore is the women’s champion at the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open, claiming the title by eight strokes over second place finisher Ryanne Jackson of Florida.

Moore shot a +16 for the 54-hole tournament, including shooting a 76 in the final round to clinch the title.

23-year old Amy Bockerstette, who was born in Fort Wayne but now lives in Arizona where she recently played golf in college, finished 10th.

Moore, 41 years old, is the head women’s golf coach at Western Michigan University. She played collegiately at the University of Indianapolis. She was born without a right foot, a severely clubbed left foot and a mild case of spina bifida.

Evan Mathias, a Jay County High School graduate who WANE-TV featured last month, finished 28th on the men’s side at +29.