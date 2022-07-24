FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kim Moore has never put limitations on herself, especially on the links.

“From the beginning, golf has always been a sport where you can play and adapt a swing to your needs,” said Moore.

Born without a right foot, a severely clubbed left foot and a mild case of spina bifida, Moore has enjoyed a spectacular golf career. During her days in Fort Wayne, Moore won a City Title, then went on to play collegiately at the University of Indianapolis.

Last week, the current women’s golf coach at Western Michigan was among 96 golfers competing in the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open at historic Pinehurst Resort. Through two rounds, Moore was atop the leaderboard with a total score of 156 (+12).

“I knew if I could get a lot of pars on that golf course, there weren’t a lot of birdies to be had,” Moore recalled. “If I could just play stead and hit fairways and greens, it’d be hard to catch me.”

And steady she was. Moore shot 76 in the final round for a total score of +16, beating second place finisher Ryanne Jackson by eight strokes. Days after her championship, Moore is proud at how her accomplishment stands among her golf peers.

Kim Moore, Leg Impairment, hits from the hole seven tee box during the first round at the 2022 U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 6) in Village of Pinehurst, N.C. on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)

Kim Moore, Leg Impairment, has an approach shot on hole 16 during the second round at the 2022 U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 6) in Village of Pinehurst, N.C. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Robert Beck/USGA)

Kim Moore, Leg Impairment, putts on hole 16 during the second round at the 2022 U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 6) in Village of Pinehurst, N.C. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Robert Beck/USGA)

Kim Moore, Leg Impairment, hits her drive on the first hole during the final round at the 2022 U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 6) in Village of Pinehurst, N.C. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)

Kim Moore, Leg Impairment, watches her drive on hole six during the final round at the 2022 U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 6) in Village of Pinehurst, N.C. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)

Kim Moore, Leg Impairment, putts to win the championship during the final round at the 2022 U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 6) in Village of Pinehurst, N.C. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)

Kim Moore receives her recognition for her win during a ceremony following the final round at the 2022 U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 6) in Village of Pinehurst, N.C. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)

“It’s a humbling experience,” Moore said. “I’m very proud to be the first winner, to have my name etched alongside some of the golf greats – Ben Hogan, Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer. It’s just going to be really special.”

The reactions to the tournament exceeded Moore and her colleague’s expectations. Throughout the week, legendary golfers such as Tiger Woods and Michelle Wie showed their support to the tournament.

The title. The atmosphere. The reception. All these factors combined for an unforgettable week at Pinehurst.

“We were treated like rock stars, and it was such a memorable experience,” Moore said. “I know everybody there felt so special.”

If there’s one thing that golf fans can take away from the past week, it’s that anyone can thrive on the links with hard work and patience.

“Golf is a very challenging sport,” Moore said. “Having disabilities is a challenge in itself, and being able to overcome those disabilities makes it a lot easier to overcome the challenges on the golf course.”

As for what’s next for the U.S. Adaptive Open champ, Moore is getting ready for the upcoming women’s golf season at Western Michigan. She’s unsure of when play in her next match, but Moore hopes to compete in the National Adaptive & Disabled Championships this fall in Orlando, Fla.