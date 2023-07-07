PINEHURST, N. C. (WANE) – After winning the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open last summer, Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger grad Kim Moore is set to defend her title next week at Pinehurst Resort.

The U.S. Adaptive Open features the top golfers in the country who live with a physical, intellectual or neurological impairment.

Moore, who currently serves as the head women’s golf coach at Western Michigan, won the first edition of the 54-hole tournament with a total score of +16.

Along with Moore, Amy Bockersette is also competing in the women’s tournament. Bockersette was born in Fort Wayne, but currently lives in Arizona. On the men’s side, Jay County grad Evan Mathias will compete for a second straight year.

The second annual U.S. Adaptive Open runs from July 10-12.