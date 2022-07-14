TULSA, Okla. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and former Komets forward Jackson Leef will play in the ECHL again next season, as he has re-signed with the Tulsa Oilers.

Leef was a late season addition to Tulsa’s roster last year, recording 21 points in 24 games. He also played for Cincinnati, Allen, and Greenville of the ECHL last season.

Leef played for his hometown Komets during the 2020-21 campaign, helping the K’s to a Kelly Cup championship. He tallied 6 goals and 8 assists in 36 games for Fort Wayne that year.

Jackson is the son of Komets legend Ron Leef.