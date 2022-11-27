(WANE) – DeMarcus Beasley is one of the best athletes to call Fort Wayne home. Now the former member of the U.S. Men’s National Team will be honored amongst the best soccer players in the country.

On Saturday, Beasley was named to the National Soccer Hall of Fame’s class of 2023, joining former USMNT teammate Landon Donovan. Beasley, who is covering the FIFA World Cup with FOX Sports, was surprised with the announcement live during Saturday’s coverage.

Beasley appeared in 126 matches for the USMNT from 2001-17 while also being the first American to play in four World Cups. At the club level, Beasley played 11 seasons in MLS between Chicago Fire FC and Houston Dynamo FC.