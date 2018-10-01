Fort Wayne native Brian Gratz to head up area youh hockey

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - As part of their commitment to offering the highest quality hockey programming in the area, the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse has hired Brian Gratz as their new Head of Athlete Development.

“Everyone here and in our corporate offices is excited that Brian will be joining our team here at theSportONE/Parkview Icehouse,” said Regional General Manager Peg Campana. “He brings a wealth ofhockey knowledge to the position at all of the level from development at a young age to the professionalranks”

As a native of Fort Wayne he is eager to give back to the hockey community and grow the sport thathe was able to make a career of for the past 20 years.”Brian most recently was the head coach for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL in Greenville, SC.The Swamp Rabbits are the ‘AA’ hockey affiliate of the New York Rangers (NHL) and the HartfordWolfpack (AHL).

He has served as a head coach for 10 years at various levels including Double AA professional, Single A professional and the collegiate level. He has compiled an overall professional coaching record of 242 wins – 219 losses – 47 OTL with 2 post season league championships to his credit.Prior to beginning his coaching career, Brian Gratz was a contracted professional goaltender in various leagues including: AHL, ECHL, CHL, UHL, and SPHL from 2004 to 2007. He graduated from Penn StateUniversity with a degree in Finance and Economics in 2004. As a goaltender at Penn State, he was a member of 4 consecutive ACHA National Championship teams 2000-2003.“I am excited to come back home and be a part of a very exciting time for hockey in Fort Wayne. Inbecoming the Head of Athlete Development at the SportOne/Parkview Icehouse, I am given a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on the growth and development of hockey in our city.”“Having played hockey for 20 years and coached at the professional level for the last 11 years, I feel that my experiences as both a player and coach will be beneficial to our community as we work together to help develop our young players and help mentor our coaches.”“My goal for this position is to help continue to grow the game of hockey in Fort Wayne by providing excellent programs to teach young athletes both the tangible and intangible skills that come with being apart of a hockey community. Also, I hope to help our community’s coaches, helpers and volunteers learnmore about the game and how to help make the game fun and educational so that young players are able to develop skills and passion for the game.”“It is wonderful to come home to Fort Wayne. I grew up in this city and at a very young age fell in love with the sport of hockey. There were many great people who influenced my passion for the game here in Fort Wayne and being able to come back to hopefully make a similar impact is something that means a great deal to me.”“I’m extremely excited for the hire of Brian Gratz to head up the youth hockey program in Fort Wayne”commented Gary Graham head coach of the FW Komets, “his organizational skills and attention to detail will be great for the staff and everyone associated at the rink”Brian will begin working at the Icehouse on Monday October 8, but he