OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson agreed to a six-year, $29.85 million contract Friday. The 23-year-old Batherson had 17 goals and 17 assists in 56 games last season. He has 23 goals and 30 assists in 99 career games with Ottawa over three seasons.

Batherson was born in Fort Wayne in April of 1998. That year his father, Norm, played for the Komets.

Batherson was a fourth round pick (no. 121 overall) by the Senators in the 2017 NHL Draft.