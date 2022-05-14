FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of former Highlight Zone stars kicked off the inaugural Summit City Lineman Academy on Saturday.

Bishop Dwenger grads Joe Tippmann, Luker Wiginton and Vinny Fiacable, along with Snider grad Randy Holtz launched the camp at Concordia Theological Seminary. Wiginton, Fiacable and Holtz, who play football together at Indiana University, worked another IU classmate, Jayce Riegling, to launch the camp. Tippmann also chipped in where he could while he was at Wisconsin.

The four were inspired to pay it forward for the next wave of football players around Fort Wayne and make the offensive line position fun to play.

Camp continues Sunday for ninth through eleventh graders. Tippmann, Wiginton, Fiacable and Holtz will return next weekend to camp attendees from fifth through eighth grade.