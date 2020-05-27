Fort Wayne Flashback: Polesitter Sharp crashes on first lap for Kelley Racing

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – High-fives quickly turned to heartbreak 19 years ago today as on May 27, 2001 Scott Sharp of Fort Wayne-based Kelley Racing crashed on the first turn of the first lap as the polesitter of the Indianapolis 500.

Up until that turn Sharp had had a tremendous month of May, not only winning the pole but also finishing first in the pit stop competition.

Kelley Racing teammate Mark Dismore fared only slightly better. Dismore led 29 laps but midway through the race he left the track due to issues with his gearbox. Dismore would return, but trailed too many laps to make an impact, finishing 16th.