Fort Wayne Flashback: Macho Man talks wrestling, IU hoops with WANE-TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before he snapped into a Slim Jim at War Memorial Coliseum, wrestling legend Randy “Macho Man” Savage had a word with WANE-TV back on May 5, 1987.

The interview – which was recently dug up out of the WANE archives – was part of the promotion leading up to a WWF event at the Coliseum.

The Macho Man – who’s real name was Randy Poffo – passed away in May of 2011. A Columbus, Ohio native, Poffo played professional baseball as a catcher in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league systems before he began his wrestling career.