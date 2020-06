FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Twelve years ago to the day – June 9, 2012 – Leo graduate Andy Bayer made Summit City sports history as the distance runner at Indiana University won the 1,500 meter NCAA title in a true photo finish.

Bayer edged BYU’s Miles Batty at the finish line by one one-hundreth of a second.

Counting indoor and outdoor track, Bayer was an 11-time All-American for the Hoosiers.

He has also compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 1,500 meter and the steeplechase.