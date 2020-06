FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 32 years ago today – June 15, 1988 – Bob Knight and Gene Keady headlined a star-studded field at the annual Mad Anthonys Charity Classic here in the Summit City.

Also among the field that year was golfing legend Fuzzy Zoeller and former Notre Dame star, Heisman Trophy winner, and NFL standout Tim Brown.

Knight and Keady were regulars at the Mad Anthonys, a tournament that was one of the highlights each summer on the Fort Wayne sports calendar.