Fort Wayne Flashback: Freedom win final regular season home game in front of packed Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On this day in Summit City sports history – June 26, 2004 – the Fort Wayne Freedom won its final regular season home game, defeating Carolina to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

According to Blake Sebring’s book “Fort Wayne Sports History” the Freedom had more than 10,000 fans in the stands that night as War Memorial Coliseum, setting an attendance record for indoor football in the Summit City. The Freedom averaged over 8,000 fans a home game that year.

The Freedom went on to defeat the Show Me Believers in the first round of the playoffs at the Coliseum before falling to Ohio Valley 36-35 in the second round.