FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine years ago today – June 15, 2011 – Canterbury basketball standout Austin Hatch made a big decision, committing to the University of Michigan.

Less than two weeks later he was involved in the second plane crash of his young life, this one taking the life of his father and stepmother.

Austin, who suffered severe injuries, eventually recovered and the University of Michigan honored the scholarship, with Austin eventually suiting up for the Wolverines.