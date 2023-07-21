FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In their USL League 2 playoff debut, Fort Wayne FC’s season ended in heartbreaking fashion in a 3-2 loss on Friday night.

The Valley Division champs surrendered the first goal of the match in the 12th minute on a strike by Jay Shokolook.

Fort Wayne FC responded with a goal nearly 20 minutes later after Gjis Hovius connected on a counter-attack. However, Flint City retook the lead just before halftime on a golazo by Jonathan Robinson.

Fort Wayne FC bounced back in the second half with another equalizer, this time by Sean Karani. Neither side could score again through the final minutes of regulation.

In extra time with both sides running on fumes, Fort Wayne FC surrendered the final score of the match in the 120th minute on a corner kick.

Flint City advances to Sunday’s USL League 2 Central Conference semifinal match against Chicago City, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

Fort Wayne FC ends their season with a 10-1-2 record.