Fort Wayne FC’s late-game push ends in draw with Oakland County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A late-game goal by Will Harris’ in stoppage time secured Fort Wayne a 2-2 draw with Oakland County FC at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field on Sunday.

Max Amoako got the opening goal of the game for FWFC, but OCFC responded with a goal during stoppage time right before halftime to tie the match at 1-1.

Down a goal, after an OCFC goal in the 81st minute, Harris’ capitalized with a header as time expired in stoppage time to tie the game as the clock ran out.

Up next, Fort Wayne FC will host the South Bend Lions for a 3 p.m. kickoff next Sunday at Shields Field.