FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC’s second season in USL League 2 play will kick off this May as the club released its preliminary schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday.

Introducing your Fort Wayne FC USL2 League Schedule!



Come watch FWFC compete against our Valley Division Rivals!



Note: Additional games and friendlies will be announced in the coming months.#ProtectTheFort pic.twitter.com/mQP5vTgGbi — Fort Wayne FC (@FortWayneFC) January 27, 2022

Fort Wayne is set to open the season on May 11 with a road game at Kings Hammer FC. Fort Wayne FC then hosts Kings Hammer FC on May 15 for the team’s home opener.

The club adds that additional games and friendlies will be announced in the future.