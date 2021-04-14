Fort Wayne FC won’t field women’s team in 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC was planning to field a women’s team in 2021, however with the pandemic pushing the women’s college soccer schedule from fall into the spring the Summit City club says it will have to wait until 2022 to do so.

The club says it plans to hold women’s tryouts in January of 2022.

The Fort Wayne FC men’s squad will play its inaugural season this summer after the 2020 campaign was wiped out due to COVID. The 2021 men’s opener is set for May 23 at home against Toledo Villa FC at 3 p.m. at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field.