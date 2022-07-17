FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite missing out on a postseason berth, Fort Wayne FC fans had plenty to cheer about in the club’s second year of existence.

Fort Wayne finished the 2022 season with a 9-3-2 record after only winning one match last season.

Striker Max Amoako, who was one of the few returnees from the 2021 roster, is proud of the team’s growth in year two.

“I think I can say it’s been an amazing year,” Amoako said. “Being here last year and this year, I’ve learned a lot. Last year coming into this season, and I think that’s one thing that’s helped me. My teammates, my coaches, and the fans as well, and I couldn’t do it without them.”

Second-year head coach Mike Avery is also excited at how the club has built the foundation for a winning culture. Despite not making the postseason, that shortcoming only provides motivation for next summer.

“We’re trying to establish an identity, we’re trying to establish a culture,” Avery said. “Of course we want to win along the way, and we’ve checked off those boxes. So now the next step is how do we take it one more step further and bring home some silverware at the end of the season, and we’re closing in on that.”