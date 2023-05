FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At a packed Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, Alex “Frenchy” Frank buried a bicycle kick to give Fort Wayne FC a 1-0 win in Saturday’s season opener.

After a scoreless first half, Frank scored the golazo for Fort Wayne in the 76th minute. That would be the only tally of the night as Aurie Briscoe finished with a clean sheet.

Fort Wayne FC returns to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium for a friendly against Chicago City SC on Tuesday. That match kicks off at 7 p.m.