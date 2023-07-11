COVINGTON, Ky. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC blanked Kings Hammer FC 2-0 in the team’s final regular season USL League 2 match this summer on Tuesday night.

Fort Wayne FC now has just one match to play until the postseason – a friendly at home against Atlante FC at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

After that, Fort Wayne FC will host the conference quarterfinals and a semifinal on July 21 & 23, respectively. Fort Wayne FC clinched the Valley Division title in the regular season, going 10-0-2 in USL League 2 play. Fort Wayne scored 31 goals while yielding just 3.