FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a friendly match against Erie Commodores FC on Tuesday night at Shields Field, it was Fort Wayne FC earning the franchise’s first-ever win with a 1-0 decision.

Max Amoako scored the match’s lone goal in the 40th minute to help the club earn win number one.

Fort Wayne FC is back in action on Sunday when they host Oakland County FC at 3 p.m. at Shields Field.