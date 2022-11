FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Standout soccer players across the Summit City and beyond can mark their calendars for January 4, as the Fort Wayne FC will be holding tryouts for the 2023 season that day at the Plex South.

Fort Wayne FC is entering its third season in USL2 play. The team ended its second season with a 9-3-2 record in the USL2’s Valley Division Central Conference.

Further information is available here.