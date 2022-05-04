FORT WAYNE, Ind. – May 4, 2022 Last summer, Fort Wayne FC hosted its first-ever international friendly with the renowned Chivas. Now, Fort Wayne FC is bringing its second international opponent to the city as the Tigres UANL reserve club make their way to Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field Stadium for a friendly match on June 22nd at 7pm.

“Congratulations to our ownership and front office team on securing another fantastic opponent for this exhibition match,” commented Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery. “Tigres UANL is a storied club and the opportunity to play them will be a thrill for our players. It is an honor to test ourselves against one of the biggest clubs in CONCACAF.”

Based in Monterrey, Mexico, Tigres UANL has been part of the renowned Liga MX, the top tier of the Mexican football league system, for over 60 years.

General admission tickets went on sale Wednesday at noon and area available to purchase at fortwaynefc.com/tickets. Ticket prices are Adults $20 and Youth $10 with kids 5 age and under free. Doors will open at 5:30pm with kickoff at 7pm.

For more information, visit fortwaynefc.com.