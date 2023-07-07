FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A third time has been the charm for Fort Wayne FC, who is dominating in their third season of existence in USL League 2.

After clinching the club’s first division title, Bishop D’Arcy Stadium will play host to the opening rounds of the USL League 2 playoffs.

Fort Wayne FC will host a to-be-determined opponent in the Central Conference opening round on Friday, July 21. Should Fort Wayne FC win, they will also host the conference semifinal match on Sunday, July 23. Kickoff times and opponents will be revealed at a later date.

Prior to postseason play, Fort Wayne FC has three regular season matches remaining. The USL League 2 club hosts Northern Indiana FC for a friendly on Saturday, then wraps up the regular season next Tuesday at Kings Hammer FC and with another exhibition against Atlante FC next Thursday.