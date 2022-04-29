FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne FC announced they will host FC Cincinnati 2 for a friendly match on June 7th at 7pm in Shields Field Stadium located on the campus of Bishop Dwenger High School.

FC Cincinnati 2 is in its first year under the MLS NEXT Pro league. This will be the first appearance for FC Cincinnati 2 at Fort Wayne FC – and the first time the city of Fort Wayne hosts a MLS team.

“We greatly appreciate FC Cincinnati 2 and their willingness to visit Fort Wayne for this game,” stated Fort Wayne FC Head Coach Mike Avery. “The MLS NEXT Pro side allows our players a chance to get a taste of the level they aspire to reach, just as it gives our fans a look at the professional level that we are aiming for as a club.”

FC Cincinnati 2 is four games into their inaugural season under the MLS NEXT Pro league with a current record of 1- 3 and a ranking of 8th in the East division. Since this time over a dozen players have made their pro debuts for the club with two academy players signing pro contracts.

“I’m looking forward to playing Fort Wayne FC,” said Tyrone Marshall, Head Coach of FC Cincinnati 2. “It’s important for our team to play against a variety of opponents, and Fort Wayne FC offers us that challenge outside of the MLS NEXT Pro to test our group.”

“I am really excited to welcome FC Cincinnati 2 here in Fort Wayne,” said DaMarcus Beasley, FWFC owner and director of sports operations. “And, thanks to Tyrone (Marshall) and Chris (Albright) they also see the importance in growing the game in our region.

FC Cincinnati is a first-class club and we are delighted to play against them here in June in front of our amazing fans.”

Kickoff starts at 7pm at Shields Field Stadium located on the campus of Bishop Dwenger High School. Tickets go on sale at noon today.