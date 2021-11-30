Fort Wayne FC to hold tryouts on January 3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC has announced that open tryouts for the club will be held on January 3 leading up to the 2022 USL2 season.

Registration is $100 per person with limited spots available. Each registrant will also receive a complimentary Fort Wayne FC tryout shirt. To register, click here.

Two sessions will be held for new registrants to select from. Existing players rostered in the 2021 season are also required to try-out for the 2022 season.

Fort Wayne FC played is first season last summer. The 2021 USL2 season is set to begin in May.