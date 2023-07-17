FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After rolling through the regular season with a 10-0-2 record, Fort Wayne FC will need to survive the “Group of Death” in their USL League 2 playoff debut.

Fort Wayne FC hosts the Flint City Bucks at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on Friday in the USL2 Central Conference quarterfinal round. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Flint City finished the regular season with a 10-1-1 record, allowing just nine goals in divisional play.

Prior to Fort Wayne FC’s match, Chicago City SC will face Cleveland Force SC in the other quarterfinal matchup at 4 p.m.

The winners of Friday’s quarterfinal matches will square off Sunday at 6 p.m. at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

Tickets for this weekend’s playoff matches are still available. More information on pricing is available here.