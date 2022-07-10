DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – With their playoff chances hanging in the balance, Fort Wayne FC demolished the Dayton Dutch Lions, 5-0, in their final road match of the regular season.

Riley Lynch opened the scoring for the boys in blue in the 25th minute. That was followed by two more first half goals – one from Victor Claudel in the 34th minute and another by Max Amoako four minutes later.

The scoring continued in the second half with Beto Anaya finding the back of the net in the 49th minute. A minute later, Amoako struck again to earn a brace for Fort Wayne FC.

With the win, Fort Wayne remains in third place in the USL League 2 Valley Division standings, trailing Kings Hammer and South Bend by three points. Fort Wayne will need a win plus a loss from either Kings Hammer and/or South Bend in to secure a playoff spot.

Fort Wayne wraps up the regular season on Saturday, July 16 when they host Cleveland Force FC at Shields Field.