FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC’s first season in 2021 was marked by growing pains. In the club’s inaugural season, the team won just once while finishing with a 1-7-5 in USL League 2 play.

Entering the final month of the regular season, Fort Wayne FC is one of the top teams in the League’s Valley Division. The club is tied for first place in the table with a 6-3-1 record in league play.

Those who have been around the club for both seasons, such as captain Reid Sproat and head coach Mike Avery have noticed a significant difference in how the team has carried themselves this season.

“Every single day we bring an energy that we didn’t see last year, and you can tell it comes out on the field,” said Sproat, a Leo High School graduate.

Avery adds that the team work behind the scenes, from the front office to the coaching staff, paved the way to better results this season.

“What you’re seeing is the fruit of a lot of work, of a lot of people,” said Avery.

With four games left in the regular season, Fort Wayne FC is in position to clinch a division title. They host in-state rival South Bend in the third leg of the St. Joe River Derby on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.