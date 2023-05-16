FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After beating Kings Hammer FC in the season opener on Saturday night Fort Wayne FC suffered its first loss of the 2023 season on Tuesday in a friendly at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, falling 2-1 to Chicago City SC.

Seth Antwi’s goal off a corner kick in the 32nd minute gave Fort Wayne FC a 1-0 lead, but Chicago scored the equalizer in the 33rd minute then the eventual game winner on a breakaway by A.J. Franklin in the 42nd minute.

Next up, Fort Wayne FC plays its first road match of the season as the club travels to play at FC Buffalo on Saturday at 3 p.m.