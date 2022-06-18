FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC earned back-to-back clean sheets after shutting out Toledo Villa FC, 2-0, on Saturday.

Victor Claudel struck first for Fort Wayne in the 21st minute after being on the receiving end of a through ball from Pep Casas. Claudel’s goal would be the lone score in the first half.

Fort Wayne added insurance in the second half after a strike from Riley Lynch.

Fort Wayne FC wraps up their home stand with a friendly against Tigres UANL out of Mexico on Wednesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.