FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a 3-game road swing, Fort Wayne FC enjoyed a shutout win during Saturday’s friendly over Liquid Football FC.

Henri Kumwenda and Nkosi Graham each scored in the first half to give Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead at the break. Mason Gonzalez added a third goal in the second half to give the boys in blue a 3-0 win.

Fort Wayne heads back on the road on Tuesday to face the Dayton Dutch Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.