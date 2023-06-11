FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Halfway through the USL League 2 season, Fort Wayne FC remains undefeated after a 2-0 win over Kings Hammer FC at a soggy Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

Fort Wayne first cracked the scoreboard in the 15th minute. Gjis Hovius dropped a dime to Sean Karani, who fought through traffic to put one in the back of the net.

The boys in blue scored once again in the 78th minute thanks to a penalty kick. Tom Abrahmsson tucked away an insurance goal to give Fort Wayne FC some cushion.

Fort Wayne FC now sits at 4-0-2 in USL League play. The team hits the road once again for a match against the Dayton Dutch Lions on Wednesday.