DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC wrapped up a 3-game road trip in the Buckeye state with a commanding 5-0 win over the Dayton Dutch Lions on Saturday night.

Pep Casas scored a brace for Fort Wayne, chipping in for a pair of goals. Alexandra Frank, Forster Ajago and Nkosi Graham also found the back of the net.

Fort Wayne returns to Shields Field for a friendly with FC Cincinnati 2 on Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.