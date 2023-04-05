FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summit City soccer fans can mark their calendars for Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. as Fort Wayne FC will host Kings Hammer FC for their home opener that night.

That match, however, will be in a different location that the previous two seasons in franchise history, as Fort Wayne FC will now call Bishop D’Arcy Stadium home. The club is moving to USF’s facility after using Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field in both 2021 & 2022.

In addition, the club will hand out a FWFC/DaMarcus Beasley Hall of Fame poster to the first 300 fans on May 13. Beasley, who owns FWFC, will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on May 6.