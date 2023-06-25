FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in club history, Fort Wayne FC will play in the USL League 2 playoffs after posting a 4-0 shutout win over Cleveland Force SC.

Gjis Hovius led Fort Wayne with a brace, scoring his first of two goals in the sixth minute. Seth Antwi added an insurance goal in the 21st minute, while Aleksander Mihov netted a penalty kick two minutes later to close out a strong first half.

Fort Wayne FC remains undefeated in regular season play with a 6-0-2 record. The team has also shut out five straight opponents.

Up next for Fort Wayne FC is another home match against the Dayton Dutch Lions on Wednesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.