FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After rolling through regular season play in the USL League 2’s Valley Division, Fort Wayne FC will have one of their toughest tests to date when they open postseason play on Friday.

The Valley Division champs host the Flint City Bucks, who won the Great Lakes Division with a 10-1-1 record. Flint City scored 29 goals in division play while allowing just nine.

Fort Wayne FC has also played strong defense throughout the season, conceding three goals in divisional play.

Kickoff between Fort Wayne FC and Flint City is scheduled for 7 p.m. It’s the second of Central Conference quarterfinal matchups at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, with the first matchup consisting of Chicago City SC and Cleveland Force SC at 4 p.m. Ticket information for both matches is available here.