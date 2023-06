DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Aurie Briscoe recorded a shutout in goal on Tuesday night – but so did Dayton’s keeper as Fort Wayne FC and the Dayton Dutch Lions played to a 0-0 tie in USL League 2 action.

Next up, Fort Wayne FC returns home to host Kings Hammer FC on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.