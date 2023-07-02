FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just in their third season of existence, Fort Wayne FC celebrated some club history on Sunday when the USL League 2 squad clinched their first division title.

Fort Wayne shut out Toledo Villa FC in a 4-0 win to earn the division title in front of a packed crowd at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

Leo High School grad Reid Sproat headed in Fort Wayne FC’s first goal of the night on a corner kick from Tom Abrahmsson in the tenth minute. Abrahmsson then floated in his own goal in the 35th minute to double Fort Wayne’s lead. Seth Antwi chipped in another goal late in the first half to give Fort Wayne a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Henri Kumwenda knocked in Fort Wayne’s final goal of the night in the 62nd minute.

Fort Wayne remains undefeated in USL League 2 play at 9-0-2, winning six straight matches while shutting out eight straight opponents. The team is off until Saturday when they host Northern Indiana FC for a friendly.