Fort Wayne FC lashes Lansing with 7-0 victory at Shields Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC hosted Lansing Common FC on Thursday night at Shields Field, but the blue & white from the Summit City did not play the role of gracious host with Fort Wayne FC rolling to a 7-0 victory in the friendly match.

Fort Wayne FC opened the scoring in the 15th minute when captain, Warsaw HS grad, and former Mastodons Jose Rodriguez found the net to make it 1-0. Noe Garcia scored in the 22nd minute and Fort Wayne FC built a 3-0 lead at half before going on to a lopsided victory.

Fort Wayne FC plays in USL League Two, while Lansing Common FC plays in the Midwest Premier League.

Fort Wayne FC’s next match is set for Saturday night at 7 p.m. on the road against the South Bend Lions.